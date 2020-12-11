Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Reduced visibility
due to gusty winds are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The evening commute could be affected by
this snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&