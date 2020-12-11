Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa

and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Reduced visibility

due to gusty winds are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The evening commute could be affected by

this snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

