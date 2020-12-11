Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving

Some Americans are now falling sick with COVID-19 after celebrating Thanksgiving with people outside their households. Health officials are warning people not to make the same mistake during this month’s celebrations. The coronavirus was already raging across the nation before Thanksgiving. It has picked up steam since, with new cases regularly climbing past 200,000 a day. Contact tracers and emergency room doctors are hearing repeatedly from new coronavirus patients that they socialized during the Thanksgiving holiday with people outside their households. The next round of festivities could yield even more cases.