Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign returns to a Wisconsin court to argue for the state’s election results to be overturned. Friday’s hearing comes with the Electoral College vote just three days away and a skeptical federal judge nearing a ruling on a similar case. Trump is pushing to overturn Joe Biden’s narrow win in Wisconsin with both a state and federal lawsuit in courts there and as part of a broader lawsuit filed with the U.S. Supreme Court by the Texas attorney general. Trump’s attorneys have pushed for swift resolution given that Biden electors in Wisconsin and across the country are to cast their votes on Monday.