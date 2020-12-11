Temperatures return to the usual December chill

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We briefly felt fall weather this week, resulting in a couple of record-setting days. The usual December chill is back starting this weekend.

Chilly weather is back:

After almost getting to 60 degrees this week, temperatures fall off a lot this weekend.

Rockford hit a record high Thursday of 57° under abundant sunshine, but those temperatures are long gone. The rain and snow showers through the early part of the weekend usher in a return to more typical December temperatures.

Temperatures are usually in the low 30's during the day, and the teens at night. Lately, our overnight temperatures have been closer to our typical daytime weather. The 50's were nearly 20 degrees above average!

Temperatures return to average this weekend for much of the Midwest.

Temperatures over the next five days drop significantly to something more typical for early December. Average high temperatures between Saturday and midweek next week drop into the lower 30s. It isn't just the high temperatures that plunge. Overnight lows to kick off the next work week drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

There is a light breeze each day, but we aren't looking at too many breezy to windy days ahead. This bodes well, since we would have to deal with harsher wind chills as the weather cools off. That may not be the case with light winds, thankfully.

There are some hints that next weekend may be "milder". We could warm back into the low 40's for a few days. This sets us up for the possibility of a mild to warm Christmas.

Warm Christmas?:

The Climate Prediction Center points toward the potential for above average temperatures through Christmas Eve.

Temperatures through Christmas Eve look to remain above average for much of the Midwest.

If you were hoping for a white Christmas, this year might not prove to be the year for it. On average, Rockford's statistical chances of a white Christmas are around 55%. The last two years have featured little snow during the month of December, our statistically most snowy month.