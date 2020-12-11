Snow and rain could lead to slick travel in Stateline through Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather takes a more winter-like turn late in the work week. While many in the Stateline will see a chilly rain, the potential for accumulating snow is there.

The timeline:

Snow could accumulate to a few slushy inches over Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties.

Friday afternoon: A steady and chilly rain is expected to take hold through the second half of the day. Highs in the lower 40s do not support snowfall, but it will make for a pretty raw day for anyone having to be outside.

A steady and chilly rain is expected to take hold through the second half of the day. Highs in the lower 40s do not support snowfall, but it will make for a pretty raw day for anyone having to be outside. Friday night: Most of the Stateline sees a chilly rain as temperatures only settle into the mid-30s late Friday. The exception to this remains across far northwest Illinois, along a line from Beloit to Freeport and points north. Any accumulation in this area should remain minimal through late Friday, though slushy roads cannot be ruled out.

Most of the Stateline sees a chilly rain as temperatures only settle into the mid-30s late Friday. The exception to this remains across far northwest Illinois, along a line from Beloit to Freeport and points north. Any accumulation in this area should remain minimal through late Friday, though slushy roads cannot be ruled out. Saturday morning: Model guidance suggests a transition of rain to snow early Saturday is possible, especially across Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. Outside of that area, the potential of a rain and snow mix still looks most likely. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper-30s mean whatever snow can make it to the surface will be slushy and have little impact on travel.

Model guidance suggests a transition of rain to snow early Saturday is possible, especially across Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. Outside of that area, the potential of a rain and snow mix still looks most likely. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper-30s mean whatever snow can make it to the surface will be slushy and have little impact on travel. Saturday afternoon: As colder air spills into the Stateline, a brief window for accumulating snow is possible. If this does come to fruition, slushy roads could lead to slick travel for anyone commuting during this time. Snowfall during this period could become heavy at times, so watch for reduced visibility as well.

As colder air spills into the Stateline, a brief window for accumulating snow is possible. If this does come to fruition, slushy roads could lead to slick travel for anyone commuting during this time. Snowfall during this period could become heavy at times, so watch for reduced visibility as well. Saturday evening: Snow tapers off through sunset Saturday, as gusty winds move in. A northeasterly wind could gust to 30 miles per hour through the evening.

This system falls predominantly as a cold rain in the Rockford area.

Bottom line:

Beloit to Freeport: Prepare for several inches of snowfall starting overnight Friday into Saturday. Slick roads could develop, especially if snowfall rates get heavy Saturday morning. Reduced visibility is also likely to make travel treacherous Saturday.

Prepare for several inches of snowfall starting overnight Friday into Saturday. Slick roads could develop, especially if snowfall rates get heavy Saturday morning. Reduced visibility is also likely to make travel treacherous Saturday. Rockford area: The accumulation of snow looks less certain. The amount of time spent with rainy conditions obviously impact how much snow could fall. Regardless, slushy roads remain possible as rain transitions to snow Saturday.

The accumulation of snow looks less certain. The amount of time spent with rainy conditions obviously impact how much snow could fall. Regardless, slushy roads remain possible as rain transitions to snow Saturday. South of Rockford: This area is where accumulations appear least likely. If a complete transition to snow takes place Saturday morning or afternoon, depending on how fast snow falls, up to a slushy dusting is possible.