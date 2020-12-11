RVC offering free tuition for first year at new Advanced Technology Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Rock Valley College will be offering free tuition for in-district students who enroll in first year coursework at RVC’s new Advanced Technology Center (ATC).

This initial offer will be extended across the district on a proportional basis using census data by zip code (see below).

Free tuition will be limited to residents who have lived at least one year in RVC’s service area (District 511). As this is limited please contact RVC for availability. This initiative does not provide for some course related fees and materials.

Interested students must complete an online form at rockvalleycollege.edu/atc, complete an RVC application, attend a mandatory virtual Information, Financial Aid and Registration session, and complete the RVC Tuition Waiver/Sponsorship Form.

The Rock Valley College Board of Trustees will vote on the ATC tuition waiver initiative at the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, December 15.

Programs of study that will be initially offered when the ATC opens in August 2021 include CNC Machining, Industrial Maintenance, Mechatronics, Truck Driver Training and Welding.

“Rock Valley College is committed to providing accessible, exceptional educational and training opportunities to a diverse student body and community, and this ATC free tuition initiative will help us do just that,” said RVC President Dr. Howard Spearman. “We are further committed to removing the financial obstacles that can hinder students from pursuing their educational goals. If we are going to change the culture of education in our community, it is going to take regional, collaborative approaches like this to make a true impact.”

This new, state-of-the-art, 77,000 square-foot facility will be conveniently located off Business 20 in Belvidere, and will house many of RVC's manufacturing, technology, and industrial-based programs. The ATC will offer both credit and non-credit programs, including certificate programs and stackable credential models that can be completed in as few as five weeks