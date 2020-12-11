RPS 205 updates attendance boundaries for 2021-2022 school year, multiple schools impacted

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford School Board recently approved changes to elementary and middle school student attendance boundaries that will go into effect in the 2021-22 school year.



According to the school district, the boundaries will shift at the following schools: Brookview, Conklin, Constance Lane, Froberg, Gregory, Lathrop, Riverdahl and West View elementary schools; and Flinn, Lincoln and RESA middle schools.

There are no changes to high school attendance boundaries, according to the school district.

Only Brookview, Riverdahl and West View elementary schools are losing students. All other elementary schools affected by this change will gain students because the attendance zone is getting bigger, not shrinking, according to the school district.



Follow this link for a map to see how the school district's new attendance zone is different from what’s in place now: https://www.rps205.com/enroll/school-zones

The school district says the change is being made to alleviate capacity issues at four schools: Brookview, Riverdahl and West View elementary schools and RESA Middle School.

RPS 205 says ideally, a school's enrollment should be between 85%-95% of the building’s functional capacity. A recent audit showed those four schools exceeded 95 percent of their functional capacity:

Brookview: 112.3 percent

Riverdahl: 99.1 percent

West View: 97.4 percent

RESA: 109.4 percent

“Shifting attendance boundaries is always a challenge,” said Chief Operations Officer Michael Phillips. “We don’t want to disrupt our students’ routine and families’ plans, but we also have to take action to alleviate the ongoing crowding for our students and staff. With grandfathering some of our current students in the plans, we hope this move will bring some necessary relief.”

