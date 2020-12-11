Rockford alderman candidate has nomination signatures invalidated after accusations of forgery

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A democratic candidate for 14th Ward alderman is taken off the ballot after her campaign allegedly forged nomination signatures.

Prior to Friday, Dyanna Rose Walker, who was running as a democratic alderman candidate for Rockford's 14th Ward, said she believed she had 29 nomination signatures. That's enough for her to be on the ballot in the spring.

But not if 14th Ward citizen, Valencia Redmond, had anything to say about it.

"Who and why would you sign my name?," Redmond told commissioners on Rockford's Board of Elections, and Walker, at a hearing on Friday.

Redmond said she never signed one of the three nomination petitions Walker submitted, despite Redmond's name being on there.

"The people who were — supposedly signed the petition — a lot of them were angry," John Nelson, Redmond's attorney, explained.

In a nine page objection filed by Nelson on Redmond's behalf, allegedly, close to two dozen signatures weren't signed by the people in those petitions.

"I can only say this, I checked to make sure each person is a registered voter and I was comfortable with the people who I worked with," Walker explained in her closing statement.

Walker, who has mobility issues, told commissioners she had help getting those signatures, but that she mostly stayed in the car while someone else went to the door to physically get them, meaning she didn't watch voters sign their names herself.

That was proof enough when Walker said this:

"I've never seen her before," Walker said, referring to Redmond.

But Walker certified the authenticity of the signatures with her own signature at the bottom of the page of each of the three pages of nomination signatures . Rockford Board of Elections Chairman Ryan Brauns called it a "serious problem."

"There's really good reason to believe that these signatures are not authentic," Brauns stated.

So, the commissioners rendered two findings:

23 of the 29 signatures didn't match their records

Walker's signature, attesting to all these inauthentic signatures, constitutes fraud

That means all 29 nomination signatures are invalidated and Walker won't be on the ballot this spring.

"The evidence was quite strong in this case," Nelson said.

Brauns said the commissioners will be referring the matter to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office where Walker could face further prosecution and penalties.

Walker declined an interview request at the conclusion of the hearing.