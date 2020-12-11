Region 1 health departments release statement on COVID-19 vaccine

(WREX) — With the COVID-19 vaccine being expected to arrive in Illinois in the coming days, the health departments in Region 1 have issued a statement regarding the vaccine.

The health departments are reminding people there will be a limited amount of doses of the vaccine available and those doses will go healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities first.

Here's the full statement put out by the health departments:

Local health departments in Region 1 are expecting a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to the region next week. While all adults should be able to get vaccinated in 2021, a limited amount of vaccine will be available in Region 1 in 2020. Healthcare workers who treat COVID-19 patients and older adults living in long-term care facilities will receive the vaccine first. As additional vaccine becomes available, your Local Health Department will allocate vaccine based on risk of serious illness and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Plans are in progress for getting more vaccine out to the community. The public should know that at this time there is no waiting list or appointment list to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Check your local health department’s social media and website for updated information as this is a rapidly changing situation.

