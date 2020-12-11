Rain changes to snow into tomorrow morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The cold rain eventually switches to snow showers by Saturday. Depending on your location, some spots may see the snow a lot sooner.

Rain/snow overnight:

For most of the Stateline, a cold rain continues to fall overnight. However, spots around and west of Freeport see the snow as early as 8 pm. The snow may have a little trouble sticking at first, but later in the evening watch out for slushy roads.

The higher of the snow totals (over 3" possible) are likely in Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties through Saturday.

Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 pm Saturday. This highlights where we'll see snow showers for longer. We also get higher snow accumulations in these spots. Watch out for around 3" of snow accumulation, with a chance for higher amounts than that. This leads to slushy roads overnight and through the day on Saturday.

The rest of the Stateline sees the cold rain, but some snow or sleet may mix in from time-to-time. While we won't see much if anything for accumulation, be careful on the roads, just in case.

Snowy Saturday:

After sunrise Saturday, colder air enters the picture, so be ready for snow showers around the remainder of the Stateline. We'll see this changeover from west to east. By the end of the morning, most spots in our area see snow showers.

Rain changes over to snow for the rest of the Stateline Saturday morning.

The one exception may be south of I-88. These areas could see either straight rain showers, or a rain/snow mix with little accumulation.

Over an inch of snow is likely for much of the Stateline. Conditions may change quickly as you go from place to place.

North of I-88, snow falls through the morning and into the early afternoon. By the middle of Saturday afternoon, the snow quickly dries up. We'll be dry by Saturday evening. Locations north of I-88, including Rockford, may get over 1" of snowfall, with up to 3" on the higher end.

Watch out for slushy roads Saturday morning, since that's when bursts of heavy snow are possible.

While the amounts look minor, watch out for slushy roads, especially during the late morning. Bursts of heavier snow are possible, which means the slush piles up quickly on the roads. Be ready for slower driving conditions as roads become slick. The road conditions may change very quickly too. One stretch may be wet with rain, then suddenly slushy conditions pop up. Drive with caution so you don't get caught off guard.

Temperatures stay above freezing for a little while Saturday, but then drop below freezing Saturday night. Icy patches are possible on the roads going into Sunday.

Dry afterward:

Sunday is dry, which gives us a little break from the wintry conditions. That said, the weather remains cold. Temperatures barely get above freezing Sunday, and stay that way all throughout next week.

We do get a lot of sunshine and dry weather. We may not see rain and snow again until Friday or so. There is a low chance for a rain/snow mix between next Friday and Saturday morning.