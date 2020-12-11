Rabbis say message of Hanukkah more important this year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights, is an annual celebration for Jewish people around the world.

Hanukkah began Thursday night at sundown and lasts through Friday, Dec. 18.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wished Jewish communities across the state a Happy Hanukkah at the beginning of his daily coronavirus briefings.

"It's a holiday that celebrates a miracle, and it encourages sharing hope and faith with others, knowing that our candle will never dim when we protect our neighbors from being left in the dark," Pritzker said.

13 WREX spoke to rabbis in Rockford about how they're finding light in the darkness of the pandemic.

Rabbi Binah Wing with Temple Beth-El said it's been a tough year for all religious groups as she recalled the last time in-person worship took place.

"It was a Friday in March and that's the last time we had in-person worship," Rabbi Wing said.

Luckily, for the Jewish community, Hanukkah is a holiday mostly celebrated at home.

"We would definitely be having Hanukkah dinners and Hanukkah parties," Nanci Soriano, a former youth advisor for Temple Beth-El, explained.

But COVID-19 put a stop to large, joyous gatherings.

"Those family groups are remaining separate," Rabbi Wing said of grandparents and those immunocompromised.

Soriano called it very frustrating, though she said she was happy she would be spending the holiday with her grandchild, who she's been quarantining near.

But Rabbi Chesky Rothman with Chabad Jewish Community Center had an idea to help people celebrate in the face of the pandemic. He decided to bring Hanukkah to Jewish families in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin in the form of Hanukkah gift bags.

"Included in that was a box of Hanukkah candles, a dreidel, which is a traditional toy we play with on Hanukkah, and a chocolate Hanukkah gelt," Rabbi Rothman said.

But Rabbis Wing and Rothman said the overall message of the holiday is more important this year than ever before.

"Hanukkah is the story of a few brave patriots that decided they will not accept being discriminated against," Rabbi Rothman explained.

"The idea is bringing light into the darkness," Rabbi Wing said.

"And it's a message that we hope everybody can take into their hearts," Rabbi Rothman added.

When asked if this year is disappointing because COVID-19 has restricted celebrations, Rabbi Rothman looked at it differently. He said celebrating in smaller groups may be better because it can give you the chance to be more introspective during a year that deserves it most.