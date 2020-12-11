Skip to Content

Protesters hurl eggs as South Korea releases child rapist

New
7:05 pm National news from the Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Angry protesters in South Korea threw eggs and shouted insults as one of the country’s most notorious child predators was released from a prison in southern Seoul at the end of a 12-year term.  Law enforcement authorities strapped the 69-year-old Cho Doo-soon with an electronic anklet and escorted him to his home in nearby Ansan, where authorities have added and upgraded security cameras and vowed around-the-clock monitoring for a man residents still see as a risk to their community.  Cho was convicted of kidnaping and raping an 8-year-old girl at a church bathroom in Ansan in 2008 in a brutal attack that left her with severe, lasting injuries. The Justice Ministry rejected an earlier plea by Ansan’s mayor for Cho to be kept isolated. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content