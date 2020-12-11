Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah in 2026

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Americans get another crack at winning a cup at Medinah. This time it will be the Presidents Cup. The golf course in the Chicago suburbs was awarded the 2026 matches. Medinah is famous for Tiger Woods winning the PGA Championship twice there and for hosting the U.S. Open three times. But it’s most recent memory was the 2012 Ryder Cup. The Americans had a 10-6 lead going into the last day when Europe staged the greatest comeback by a visiting team in Ryder Cup history. The Presidents Cup will be at Quail Hollow in North Carolina in 2022 and Royal Montreal in 2024.