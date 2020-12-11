Packers rule TE Sternberger out for Sunday’s game with Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion. Sternberger was injured during the Packers’ last game, a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Sternberger has 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown this season. Reserve guard Simon Stepaniak also won’t play Sunday. Safety Darnell Savage and receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor are questionable.