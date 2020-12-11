Oracle says it will move HQ from Silicon Valley to Texas

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Tech giant Oracle is moving its headquarters from California to Austin, Texas. Oracle announced the move Friday. It’s not clear how many Oracle employees will move. The business software maker says it is letting many workers choose their office locations and decide whether to work from home. Oracle’s announcement comes just days after Tesla founder Elon Musk announced that he has moved to Austin. Oracle’s decision is a bragging-rights win for Texas, which has been pursuing California companies for years. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is boasting about the Oracle move, saying on Twitter that Texas is the land of business, jobs and opportunity.