No. 3 Iowa goes up against N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (0-4) vs. No. 3 Iowa (4-0)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa hosts Northern Illinois in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past Tuesday. Iowa won over North Carolina 93-80, while Northern Illinois came up short in a 79-70 game in overtime to Ball State.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Hawkeyes scoring this season.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Beane has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Iowa has scored 98 points per game and allowed 70.3 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawkeyes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Iowa has 75 assists on 101 field goals (74.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Northern Illinois has assists on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-lowest rate in the country. The Northern Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com