NACC updates return to play plan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There could be basketball in the next couple of months at Rockford University. The NACC (Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference) updated their return to play guidelines which could have teams getting back into action in late January. The conference originally released the guidelines in July, pushing off all sports until 2021.

The conference released a statement saying, "The sports of men's and women's basketball will resume play in late January. The athletic administrators of the NACC were given approval from the Chief Executive Officers to develop schedules to resume competition for winter sports and fall sports that will be moved to the spring semester."

They also went on to emphasize that this is just a plan as of now, saying "This is not a promise. Through its Council of Chief Executive Officers and standing committees composed of athletics administrators, the NACC is committed to doing its best to provide a quality student-athlete experience, but in a way that is safe for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, campuses, and local communities."

Players and administrators were happy to see some progress and light at the end of the tunnel for some sort of season.

"Yeah it's exciting. we haven't played basketball in months. and over the summer for athletes training to come into a season, you know it's hard," said Kivontay Shaw, a senior guard on the men's basketball team. "Everyone has to do individuals outside or at a park or something there was really no access to a gym. Especially for myself so outside at the park is where I got most of my work in this summer."

The school's athletic administration has also been hard at work trying to keep the athletes safe while also trying to get them back into action.

"It's been a process, our student athletes, coaches, staff, everyone has done a great job to work through the fall," said Associate Athletic Director Jessica Stanek. "The limitations that were put in place and obviously us as administrators have continued to work through the process to figure out what we can do. Again, it's not a promise, it's a plan we're looking to move forward with but it's exciting we have that and have a schedule in place."

The Regents hope to return to action January 29, 2021.