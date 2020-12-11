Mailbox to Santa inspires neighborhood to grant wishes for kids in need

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — If you ride around the subdivision off of Hill Street in Poplar Grove, the Schmid house will likely stand out.

Over the past 10 years, the family took a few icicle lights and inflatables, and built up to a massive Christmas display.

However, this year's addition to the display wasn't a new set of lights or a projector, rather it was a mailbox to send letters to Santa. At least, that's what it started as. Much like the display, the purpose of the mailbox grew according to father of the family, Kevin Schmid.

"It started off, we were just going to do the mailbox," Schmid said "Then we were like okay, maybe we can get one gift for one kid." Kevin Schmid

Dylan and Averie Schmid collect letters from the mailbox

What happened next is what the Christmas spirit is all about.

"She [Rebecca] put it on the community Facebook page that we were going to do something like that," Schmid said. "We've had multiple neighbors message us, messaging her saying 'send us a letter for one of the kids' and 'we'll get that letter.' It actually gotten pretty big. Bigger than we though." Kevin Schmid

Both Kevin and Rebecca Schmid grew up in Chicago and moved to the Stateline with their kids Dylan and Averie. Watching the community come together and make Christmas wishes come true has mother Rebecca proud of the community they call home.

"This is a small town," Schmid said. "It's amazing to see so many people come together and offer assistance, and they just want to make sure kids will have a good Christmas. Right now, I think everyone is in need of a good Christmas cheer." Rebecca Schmid

Now multiple neighbors are in on trying to make sure children in their neighborhood have a present to open on Christmas all thanks to a mailbox and a family going above and beyond to celebrate the season.