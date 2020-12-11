Machesney Park based soldiers return home from overseas deployment

CHICAGO (WREX) — Roughly 150 soldiers are now home from the holidays after returning from an overseas deployment.



On Thursday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced soldiers based with the 135th Chemical Company returned home. The 135th Chemical Company is based in Machesney Park.

Gov. Pritzker says the soldiers took a special assignment back in January and talked about their return.

"In this pandemic their jobs had also have included COVID-19 decontamination work and I am so grateful for all of their service both overseas and here at home," Gov. Pritzker said.

The troops helped sanitize equipment at the border between Iraq and Kuwait at the start of the pandemic.