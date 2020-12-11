In Wall Street years, 2020 felt like a decade for markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Time stood still for most of the world in 2020, as lockdown life had every day bleeding into the next. But for Wall Street, it’s been a year locked in at super fast-forward. The stock market tumbled through years’ worth of losses in just over a month this spring, only to turn around and pack an entire bull market’s worth of gains into less than nine months. The good news is that the crazy action for markets in 2020 was likely a singular response to COVID-19, not a preview of a new normal set to stick around.