Illinois expects to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine within 24 hours of FDA approval

CHICAGO (WREX) — We're learning more about how a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in Illinois.



On Friday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker provided an update on the state's plan for a vaccine.



Gov. Pritzker says the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet Sunday to formally recommend the vaccine and offer additional insight on how it should be used. ACIP has already given out its recommendation for the very first rounds of the vaccine.

Gov. Pritzker also said the state has been told by the federal government that the first doses of the vaccine will be shipped out to states within 24 hours of approval.

The White House is pushing the FDA to approve the vaccine by the end of Friday.

The state is still anticipating 109,000 doses of the vaccine as part of the first shipment to the state. Once the state receives the first doses of the vaccine, they expect to receive doses roughly every week.

Of the 109,000 doses the state is scheduled to receive, the City of Chicago will receive 23,000 doses of the virus, with the remaining 86,000 doses being distributed in the state to the 50 counties with the highest death rate per capita.

Mercyhealth in Rockford will hold 4,875 doses of the vaccine for Region 1, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. From there, the vaccine will be distributed to the counties with the highest death rate per capita. In our area, frontline workers in Carroll, Winnebago, Ogle and Jo Daviess counties will be receiving the vaccine.

Despite the vaccine coming soon, the governor says he's still concerned because people are still getting sick.

"To the extent that I sound discouraged occasionally when I stand here, it's because we still have people getting sick. But I want everybody to understand—It's not that the mitigations aren't working. You saw that we put Tier 3 mitigations in, and just look at the numbers. You can see that we hit a peak and then we began coming down again, just like in the spring," Gov. Pritzker said. "It lags when you talk about ICU beds, ventilators and deaths. And that's the frustration to me, too, is that I still see very high numbers in those categories that concern me greatly. But the mitigations do work, and the more that people follow the mitigations the more they work."

Illinois health officials once again urged residents to not travel for the holidays to help slow the spread of the virus.

"I know there's some of you who are going to travel anyway. For those of who will not heed this recommendation, or have family and friends traveling to see you, I do recommend testing before and after your visits or your travel. But please understand having that test does not give you a free pass," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said on Friday.

IDPH reported 190 more deaths related to the virus on Friday along with 9,420 new confirmed and probable cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 832,951 cases, including 14,050 deaths.