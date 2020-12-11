ICC prosecutor: Criteria met to open Nigeria investigation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor says that a decade-long probe has found enough evidence to merit opening a full-scale investigation into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Boko Haram extremists and Nigerian government forces battling them in a deadly insurgency. Winding up the preliminary probe into northeastern Nigeria’s Islamic uprising, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said there is a “reasonable basis to believe” Boko Haram and the Nigerian military committed atrocities. She added that the next step will be to request authorization from judges to open a formal investigation that could lead to indictments.