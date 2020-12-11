Holiday display honorable mention: Rockton family’s display grows every year

ROCKTON (WREX) — Every Friday in December, 13 WREX is featuring some of the best holiday displays in the Stateline.

We've received several entries and unfortunately, not every display can be featured in our series. However, we still want to share some of the displays that just missed the cut.

So on Thursday, we visited Madoche home in Rockton! Mike Madoche owns the home in 16630 block of Boswell Road and says the display gets bigger every year.

Madoche says it started about seven years ago with an inflatable Santa Claus. Madoche says once he saw his kids reaction to the giant Santa Claus, he knew he had to go all in.

"We're out in the country so it's pitch dark. You'll see somebody drive by at 60mph, then you'll see the break lights, then you'll see the reverse lights, then you'll see the kids' nose crammed against the windows looking at it. That's the fun part," Madoche said.

