Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
8:53 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Benton 73, Highland 67

Catholic Memorial 60, Waukesha North 49

Coleman 85, Suring 17

Edgar 77, Prentice 43

Medford Area 77, Tomahawk 33

Mineral Point 74, Iowa-Grant 36

Muskego 62, Waukesha South 60

Newman Catholic 65, Abbotsford 47

Oak Creek 70, Milwaukee Academy of Science 64

Pewaukee 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 52

Plymouth 48, Berlin 30

River Ridge 58, Shullsburg 47

Sheboygan Falls 75, Brillion 72

Shiocton 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 37

Somerset 65, Prescott 44

Wausaukee 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Badger 69, Waterford 52

Bonduel 66, Amherst 49

Cambria-Friesland 74, Montello 49

Clintonville 47, Little Chute 36

Durand 65, Spring Valley 17

Edgerton 56, Big Foot 23

Ellsworth 68, Amery 40

Hartford Union 48, Cedarburg 44

Howards Grove 61, Random Lake 34

Jefferson 52, Clinton 42

Laona-Wabeno 76, Florence 25

Loyal 51, Edgar 35

Manawa 58, Menominee Indian 29

Milwaukee DSHA 86, Brookfield East 54

Pewaukee 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 54

Somerset 65, Osceola 44

Waukesha West 73, Arrowhead 65

Westfield Area 54, Wisconsin Dells 51

Wilmot Union 51, Westosha Central 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content