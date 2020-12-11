Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Benton 73, Highland 67
Catholic Memorial 60, Waukesha North 49
Coleman 85, Suring 17
Edgar 77, Prentice 43
Medford Area 77, Tomahawk 33
Mineral Point 74, Iowa-Grant 36
Muskego 62, Waukesha South 60
Newman Catholic 65, Abbotsford 47
Oak Creek 70, Milwaukee Academy of Science 64
Pewaukee 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 52
Plymouth 48, Berlin 30
River Ridge 58, Shullsburg 47
Sheboygan Falls 75, Brillion 72
Shiocton 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 37
Somerset 65, Prescott 44
Wausaukee 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Badger 69, Waterford 52
Bonduel 66, Amherst 49
Cambria-Friesland 74, Montello 49
Clintonville 47, Little Chute 36
Durand 65, Spring Valley 17
Edgerton 56, Big Foot 23
Ellsworth 68, Amery 40
Hartford Union 48, Cedarburg 44
Howards Grove 61, Random Lake 34
Jefferson 52, Clinton 42
Laona-Wabeno 76, Florence 25
Loyal 51, Edgar 35
Manawa 58, Menominee Indian 29
Milwaukee DSHA 86, Brookfield East 54
Pewaukee 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 54
Somerset 65, Osceola 44
Waukesha West 73, Arrowhead 65
Westfield Area 54, Wisconsin Dells 51
Wilmot Union 51, Westosha Central 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/