Following record-breaking warmth, more typical December returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The past two days have featured record-breaking warmth, but temperatures come crashing this weekend.

Temperatures drop quickly from record-warmth Thursday to more seasonable temperatures by Sunday.

Warmth gives way to chill:

Rockford hit a record high Thursday of 57° under abundant sunshine, but warmer temperatures are a thing of the past. Another record-warm day was enjoyed by snow fiends Wednesday, as highs climbed into the middle 50s. The rain and snow possible through the early part of the weekend usher in a return to more typical December temperatures.

Going back to the late-1800s, the recent stretch of warmth comes into perspective a bit more. The average temperature during the first ten days of December is just over 37°, making it the 20th-warmest on record in Rockford.

December started on a warm note, with average temperatures above freezing.

Temperatures over the next five days drop significantly to something more typical for early December. Average high temperatures between Saturday and midweek next week drop into the lower 30s. It isn't just the high temperatures that plunge. Overnight lows to kick off the next work week drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Warm Christmas?:

The Climate Prediction Center points toward the potential for above average temperatures through Christmas Eve.

Temperatures through Christmas Eve look to remain above average for much of the Midwest.

If you were hoping for a white Christmas, this year might not prove to be the year for it. On average, Rockford's statistical chances of a white Christmas are around 55%. The last two years have featured little snow during the month of December, our statistically most snowy month.