F.D.A. approves Pfizer Vaccine, millions will be shipped out

(WREX, AP) -- The Food and Drug Administration gives Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The authorization means a shipment of roughly 2.9 million doses of the vaccine will be sent across the United States over the next week.

Shots will begin in a few days after Friday’s decision by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA called the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech safe and strongly protective. But initial doses are scarce and rationed, with health workers and nursing home residents first in line.

Enough for the general population isn’t expected until spring, and experts urge people to mask up and keep their distance during a long, grim winter.