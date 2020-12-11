Europe human rights envoy urges Bosnia to act on migrants

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A top European human rights official has joined the European Union in calling for urgent action to improve the conditions for thousands of migrants in Bosnia ahead of the tough Balkan winter. The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, in a letter released on Friday warned of a looming humanitarian crisis in northwestern Bosnia. The impoverished and politically divided Balkan country has faced constant criticism for its failure to provide accommodation and basic conditions for migrants trying to reach Western Europe through the Balkans. Some 3,000 people are believed to be sleeping rough outside.