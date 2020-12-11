Diverse TV holiday season includes all-Asian Lifetime movie

“A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” premiering Sunday on Lifetime, may be the first feel-good TV Christmas flick to feature a mostly Asian ensemble. It’s one of several projects where cable channels are demonstrating a desire for inclusion this yuletide season. The shift comes a year after the Hallmark Channel dropped an ad that included a same-sex couple. The fallout pointed to an overall diversity problem in the genre with not just the LGBTQ community, but communities of color. Recent months of racial unrest only added to the conversation within the entertainment industry about representation.