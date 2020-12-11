Skip to Content

COVID-19 positivity rate for Region 1 drops below 14 percent for first time since October

12:13 pm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to drop in Region 1.

The region's positivity rate for the virus fell below 14% for the first time since Oct. 30, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of Dec. 8, the positivity rate for the virus was at 13.8%.

Here's a look at the positivity rate for all the counties in Region 1 as of Dec. 8, according to IDPH:

  • Boone: 17.1%
  • Carroll: 10.8%
  • DeKalb: 12.8%
  • Jo Daviess: 8.4%
  • Lee: 15.2%
  • Ogle: 12.8%
  • Stephenson: 9.6%
  • Whiteside: 12.4%
  • Winnebago: 15%

Statewide, IDPH reported 9,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. The state also reported 190 more deaths. The state has reported 1,649 COVID-19 related death in the past 10 days, according to IDPH.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 832,951 cases, including 14,050 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,448 specimens for a total 11,586,296.  As of last night, 5,141 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 4 – December 10, 2020 is 11.1%.

