COVID-19 concerns prompt cancelation of ISU spring break

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State University is telling students and faculty spring break next year will be canceled out of concern that letting them leave and then return will increase the spread of COVID-19. This week, ISU President Larry Deitz notified students and faculty that instead of a four-day spring break, the school will give the students personal days March 9 and March 10 and then two reading days on April 29 and April 30. The school says that residence halls, dining centers, fitness center and other facilities will remain open on those days. The school says the spring semester will begin Jan. 11.