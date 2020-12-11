Coroners ID man shot after shooting Lake County officer

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Coroners have identified a man who shot a Lake County police officer serving legal papers and then was shot by the officer. The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified him as 23-year-old Whitney J. Crawley of Gary. The cause of death is pending. Indiana State Police say that after Crawley was shot, he fled from him home and collapsed across the street. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is expected to make a full recovery. The identity of the officer hasn’t been released.