Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more COVID-19 talks

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Congress has shipped a temporary government-wide funding bill to President Donald Trump, averting a government shutdown at midnight.



The funding extension gives negotiators time to continue working toward agreement on new COVID-19 relief aid.



The extension sets a new shutdown deadline of midnight next Friday. It passed the Senate by a unanimous voice vote Friday.



The House passed the bill on Wednesday and Trump is expected to sign it before midnight.



COVID-19 relief talks remain stalled but there is universal agreement that Congress won't adjourn for the year without passing a long-delayed round of pandemic relief.