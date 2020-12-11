‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris indicted on new child sex charges

CHICAGO (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has been indicted on new child sex and pornography counts involving four new alleged victims. The new federal counts made public on Friday come three months after the 21-year-old Harris was charged with producing child pornography. He has been held without bond in a federal detention facility ever since. In the new complaint, prosecutors allege that he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene photographs and video of themselves. The resident of the Chicago suburb of Naperville was a breakout star of the Emmy-winning docuseries.