Bulls fall to Rockets in first preseason matchup

CHICAGO (WREX) — After a short offseason, the Bulls lost their first preseason game of 2020 losing 125-104 to the Houston Rockets. First-round pick Patrick Williams had 12 points while four other players were in double figures including Coby White who led the team with 15 points.

The Rockets were too much for Chicago in this one as six players were in double figures, led by Bruno Caboclo who had 17 points. John Wall had 13 points in his first game with the Rockets to help them come out on top.

The Bulls and Rockets are back at the United Center on Sunday for another matchup at 7 p.m.