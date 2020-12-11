Brexit sends ripples of uncertainty down France’s coast

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Long lines of trucks carrying stockpiles for British companies jam the highways leading to France’s northern port of Calais. In the coastal town of Boulogne-sur-Mer, French fishermen pull in their lines and fear that battles over fishing rights will soon erupt. Up and down France’s northern coast, the uncertainty of Brexit is causing ripples of chaos and frustration. With just three weeks left to go before Britain is completely out of the European Union, no one knows if there will be a post-Brexit trade deal or a chaotic economic rupture between the two sides starting Jan. 1.