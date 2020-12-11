After adjusting services for pandemic protocols, homeless shelters brace for winter months

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission looks unchanged from the outside. Inside the homeless shelter, operations look very different due to COVID-19 protocols.

"So basically we've had to cut our bunk room capacity in half," says men's program supervisor Mike Hedrick.

The mission says in order to follow social distancing guidelines, top and bottom bunks are being alternated which means fewer spots to sleep in the bunk rooms. To keep up, beds have been places in areas like offices, the day room, and the great room.

"That way we can bring our capacity to almost what we're normally at."

Social distancing guidelines have made meal service at Carpenter's Place very different.

"It used to be we could have up to 100 people, now our limit is really 36," says executive director Kay Larrick. "That's quite a difference."

However, that number is how many can be in the space at one time, and residents are cognizant of that.

"If there's 36 and they're feeding, if they're done they'll get up and get out so someone else can come in," says Larrick.

As the weather turns colder, shelters are presented with another challenge.

"Just working on plans what do we do during the day, because that's where our real problem is at," says Hedrick. "As far as keeping people warm."

As social distancing guidelines reduce the available physical space, centers like these are working together with the city of Rockford and the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition to figure out what other spaces in the region are available for warming sites.

"So I think by next week there might be some announcement on that," says Larrick.

"We've got some plans in the works in how we can open warming centers and try to make everything work," adds Hedrick.

The Rescue Mission says it's actively looking for volunteers to help monitor those sleeping in the expanded spaces. For more information click here. Meanwhile, reoccurring winter need at Carpenter's Place is winter boots. You can find more information on that organization here.