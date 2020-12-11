86 inmates test positive for COVID-19 inside Rock County Jail

JANESVILLE (WREX, WKOW) -- A total of 86 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection to an outbreak at the Rock County Jail.

The updated total, sent out in a press release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office Friday evening, added 15 more positive tests.

A previous total released by authorities Friday morning listed 71 people as having contracted the disease.

All of the positive tests have come since the first two inmates were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"It's going to be a busy time at the Rock County Jail for the foreseeable future," said Sheriff Troy Knudson.

In response to the scope of the outbreak, the sheriff's office said testing would be offered to the entire inmate population.

A total of 219 people at the jail have been tested since the outbreak began. Five tests are still pending results.

"We have been in continuous contact with the Rock County Public Health Department to ensure the safety of our staff and inmate population," the sheriff's office said in a written statement.

13 WREX spoke to an inmate's girlfriend who says her boyfriend has COVID-19 symptoms. She adds that he is in a cell block with COVID-19 positive inmates but he hasn't gotten his test back.

"In one of the articles they talked about how the sergeant said they have a UV robot that goes around the jail and disinfects the jail and stuff," Gabrielle Childress said. "My boyfriend has been there since August and he's never seen this robot, ever."