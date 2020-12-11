2 girls killed, 4 adults hurt in suburban Chicago house fire

INGLESIDE, Ill. (AP) — Two young girls were found dead after a suburban Chicago house fire that also badly injured four adults. A fire official says heavy flames were pouring from the house and through its roof by the time firefighters arrived at the scene in the Lake County community of Ingleside about 11 p.m. Thursday. Three adults were outside the house with smoke inhalation and burns and they told firefighters that a woman and two children were still inside, The woman was pulled from the house, but the two girls, ages 8 and 5, were found dead after the fire was put out.