Skip to Content

13 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Rockford officer, city sued over arrest that resulted in dropped charges

New
11:00 pm Top Stories
GETTINGS LAWSUIT
The lawsuit against Officer Fabiani and the city of Rockford was filed Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford officer who faces battery charges stemming from a June arrest is now being sued, and so is the city.

Officer Frank Fabiani and the city were named in the lawsuit Friday, which 13 WREX obtained a copy of.

It accuses Fabiani of excessive force and false arrest against William Gettings, who also goes by the name Sage.

Gettings was arrested after a traffic stop in June. The criminal complaint filed said Gettings was combative, tried to spit on an officer, and said "I'm grabbing your gun." But the Monday after Gettings' arrest, then States Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced she was dropping the charges, and instead, charging Fabiani.

The lawsuit alleges Fabiani threw Sage and banged their head into the ground to the point that Sage needed to go to the hospital. The lawsuit did not specify how much it's suing for.

13 WREX reached out to the city about this lawsuit. It offered no comment.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

More Stories

Skip to content