13 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Rockford officer, city sued over arrest that resulted in dropped charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford officer who faces battery charges stemming from a June arrest is now being sued, and so is the city.

Officer Frank Fabiani and the city were named in the lawsuit Friday, which 13 WREX obtained a copy of.

It accuses Fabiani of excessive force and false arrest against William Gettings, who also goes by the name Sage.

Gettings was arrested after a traffic stop in June. The criminal complaint filed said Gettings was combative, tried to spit on an officer, and said "I'm grabbing your gun." But the Monday after Gettings' arrest, then States Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced she was dropping the charges, and instead, charging Fabiani.

The lawsuit alleges Fabiani threw Sage and banged their head into the ground to the point that Sage needed to go to the hospital. The lawsuit did not specify how much it's suing for.

13 WREX reached out to the city about this lawsuit. It offered no comment.