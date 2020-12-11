13 INVESTIGATES PREVIEW: More allegations of excessive force surface against Belvidere Police Dept.

BELVIDERE (WREX) — After a months-long 13 WREX investigation into allegations of excessive force and misconduct within the Belvidere Police Department, new allegations have come to light.

A total of three lawsuits, all alleging excessive force, have been filed against the city's police department.

13 Investigates obtained copies of all these lawsuits, as well as dash cam video, police reports and pictures from the incidents in question. We showed them all to an expert on police use of force, who is also a former Oakland, CA police officer.

This Wednesday on 13 News at 10, hear his expert opinion on the allegations and what he thinks should be done about them.

