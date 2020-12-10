World carbon dioxide emissions drop 7% in pandemic-hit 2020

New calculations show the world’s carbon dioxide emissions plunged 7% in 2020 because of the pandemic lockdowns. Thursday’s study says 37 billion tons of the main heat-trapping gas has been put in the air this year. That’s about 3 billion tons less than last year. United States emissions are down 12%. European carbon pollution is 11% lower. China’s emissions only went down 1.7%. Scientists say most of the emission drop is due to less driving. They expect levels to rise again. The report is based on energy, industrial and mobility data and comes from an authoritative group of international scientists.