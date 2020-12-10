Whiteside County to implement modified quarantine options for COVID-19

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — Starting Friday, individuals in Whiteside County who have been exposed to COVID-19 and have not developed symptoms will have modified quarantine options.

Under modified quarantine, an individual's quarantine will begin immediately after they have been exposed to COVID-19 and continue for 7, 10, or 14 days after their last exposure.



The CDC currently recommends a quarantine period of 14 days. However, the CDC has provided local health authorities with options to reduce quarantine duration.

Whiteside County will begin implementing the following options

for discontinuing quarantine:

Quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring. With this strategy, residual post-quarantine transmission risk is estimated to be about 1% with an upper limit of about 10%.

Quarantine can end after Day 7 if a diagnostic RT-PCR tests negative and if no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring. The specimen may be collected and tested within 48 hours before the time of planned quarantine discontinuation (e.g., in anticipation of testing delays), but quarantine cannot be discontinued earlier than Day 8. In other words, the earliest they could test would be on Day 6. With this strategy, the residual post-quarantine transmission risk is estimated to be about 5% with an upper limit of about 12%.

Individuals will only be allowed to discontinue quarantine before day 14 if the following criteria can be met through day 14 at work, home, and school:

Correct and consistent mask use (including within homes)

Social distancing at all times (minimum of 6 ft.)

Hand and cough hygiene

Environmental cleaning and disinfection

Avoiding crowds

Ensuring adequate indoor ventilation

Monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 illness

Minimizing contact with persons at increased risk for severe illness, including vulnerable and congregate populations.

The Whiteside County Health Department says the modified quarantine options will not be available to individuals who work or live in congregate residential settings such as long term care facilities or group homes.

The Whiteside County Health Department says they will immediately discontinue this process and revert all contacts to a full 14-day quarantine if there are concerning increases in our metrics such as: county positivity rate, deaths, or number of new cases.

