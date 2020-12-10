Skip to Content

UK says EU trade talks face ‘moment of finality’ on weekend

New
3:30 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister says negotiations on a trade deal with the European Union will reach a “moment of finality” this weekend, with both sides assessing chances of an agreement as slim. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Sunday deadline set by Britain and the EU for a decision is final — though he said “you can never say never entirely.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Wednesday in hope of unblocking stalled talks, but came away saying big gaps remained. They told negotiators to keep talking, but set Sunday as decision day. Without a deal, the bloc and Britain face a tumultuous no-deal split at the end of the month.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content