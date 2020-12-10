Trubisky, Watson square off as struggling Bears host Texans

Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson meet for the first time since the quarterbacks were drafted in 2017 when the struggling Chicago Bears host the Houston Texans. Watson ranks second in the NFL to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes with 3,542 yards passing. The Bears drafted Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick ahead of Mahomes and Watson hoping he would develop into a franchise quarterback. It hasn’t worked out that way. Chicago is on a six-game losing streak, its worst since the 2002 team tied a franchise record by dropping eight in a row.