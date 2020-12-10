Skip to Content

Thursday's Scores

Wisconsin Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Columbus Catholic 79, Pacelli 64

Frederic 62, Winter 43

Hilbert 31, Reedsville 0

Janesville Parker 72, Turner 46

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Waupun 67

Little Chute 41, Denmark 37

Mauston 69, Hillsboro 65

Menomonie 53, Hudson 49

Oostburg 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 46

Racine Lutheran 70, Shoreland Lutheran 54

Random Lake 58, Howards Grove 50

Sauk Prairie 37, Edgewood 36

Seneca 42, Kickapoo 26

Sheboygan Area Luth. 77, Ozaukee 35

St. Marys Springs 82, Mayville 72

Stanley-Boyd 61, Cadott 34

Valley Christian 74, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33

Wauzeka-Steuben 71, Ithaca 51

Winneconne 65, Kewaskum 28

Wisconsin Dells 58, Columbus 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 59, Portage 28

Albany 54, Argyle 39

Beaver Dam 89, Xavier 31

Big Foot 46, Williams Bay 35

Brillion 58, Valders 38

Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 18

Crivitz 43, Wausaukee 35

Cuba City 45, Darlington 35

Dominican 63, The Prairie School 35

Gibraltar 46, Sturgeon Bay 42

Gillett 45, Suring 37

Janesville Craig 70, Evansville 54

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Shoreland Lutheran 46

Kettle Moraine 76, Brookfield East 48

Kiel 51, Chilton 14

Lancaster 61, Belleville 43

Lourdes Academy 65, Heritage Christian 32

Markesan 64, Horicon 13

Mineral Point 60, Boscobel 26

Neenah 70, Oshkosh West 46

Notre Dame 74, West De Pere 43

Oak Creek 64, Oconomowoc 43

Peshtigo 0, Southern Door 0

Pius XI Catholic 69, Greendale 40

Prentice 45, Northland Pines 39

Pulaski 36, Ashwaubenon 24

Shullsburg 51, Belmont 39

Union Grove 79, Burlington 22

Winter 49, Frederic 25

