Thursday’s Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Columbus Catholic 79, Pacelli 64
Frederic 62, Winter 43
Hilbert 31, Reedsville 0
Janesville Parker 72, Turner 46
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Waupun 67
Little Chute 41, Denmark 37
Mauston 69, Hillsboro 65
Menomonie 53, Hudson 49
Oostburg 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 46
Racine Lutheran 70, Shoreland Lutheran 54
Random Lake 58, Howards Grove 50
Sauk Prairie 37, Edgewood 36
Seneca 42, Kickapoo 26
Sheboygan Area Luth. 77, Ozaukee 35
St. Marys Springs 82, Mayville 72
Stanley-Boyd 61, Cadott 34
Valley Christian 74, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33
Wauzeka-Steuben 71, Ithaca 51
Winneconne 65, Kewaskum 28
Wisconsin Dells 58, Columbus 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 59, Portage 28
Albany 54, Argyle 39
Beaver Dam 89, Xavier 31
Big Foot 46, Williams Bay 35
Brillion 58, Valders 38
Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 18
Crivitz 43, Wausaukee 35
Cuba City 45, Darlington 35
Dominican 63, The Prairie School 35
Gibraltar 46, Sturgeon Bay 42
Gillett 45, Suring 37
Janesville Craig 70, Evansville 54
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Shoreland Lutheran 46
Kettle Moraine 76, Brookfield East 48
Kiel 51, Chilton 14
Lancaster 61, Belleville 43
Lourdes Academy 65, Heritage Christian 32
Markesan 64, Horicon 13
Mineral Point 60, Boscobel 26
Neenah 70, Oshkosh West 46
Notre Dame 74, West De Pere 43
Oak Creek 64, Oconomowoc 43
Peshtigo 0, Southern Door 0
Pius XI Catholic 69, Greendale 40
Prentice 45, Northland Pines 39
Pulaski 36, Ashwaubenon 24
Shullsburg 51, Belmont 39
Union Grove 79, Burlington 22
Winter 49, Frederic 25
