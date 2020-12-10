Swiss, Italians find deal to keep trains running in pandemic

GENEVA (AP) — Authorities in Switzerland and Italy say they’ve reached a last-moment deal to keep trains running between the two countries, after concerns over coronavirus containment threatened to almost entirely curtail cross-border rail traffic. The Swiss railway operator said on Thursday — the day the halt to traffic was to take effect — that longer-distance EuroCity trains would continue to operate but with lower-than-usual frequency. Regional trains used mostly by commuters will require passengers to change trains. Italian authorities say normal service would resume by the weekend between the Swiss region of Ticino and Italy’s Lombardy, involving 171 connections.