St. Martin reports fatal shark attack, 1st in recent history

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A fatal shark attack has been reported in the French Caribbean territory of St. Martin, shocking many in the eastern Caribbean region where such attacks are extremely rare. Government spokesman Alain Rioual confirmed the attack to The Associated Press but declined further comment ahead of a press conference late Thursday. He said it’s the first time in the territory’s recent history that a fatal attack is reported. The attack occurred in Orient Bay, a popular beach located in the northeast part of the island that St. Martin shares with the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten. The majority of shark attacks in the Caribbean have occurred in the Bahamas.