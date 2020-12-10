South Africa sees sharp rise in virus, part of African wave

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s health minister Zweli Mkhize said the country is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases and is bracing for increased hospitalizations and deaths. Mkhize warned that South Africa is now in a second wave and expects to see exponential growth. He said South Africa’s new wave is likely to peak very quickly and could overwhelm hospital capacities in some regions. South Africa’s surge highlights that a new wave of the disease is sweeping across Africa, the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. South Africa recorded 6,700 new cases on Wednesday night, the country’s highest number of new cases since August.