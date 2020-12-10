Snow, rain develop as one last sunny & warm day is ahead in Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The middle of this week features sunny skies and mild temperatures, but this weekend could bring heavy rain and accumulating snow.

Thursday: Similar to Wednesday, Thursday features warmer-than-average temperatures and sunshine. High pressure remains at the helm of the forecast over the next 18 hours. Aside from a few patchy areas of haze early Thursday, no weather concerns are likely over the short-term.

Warm and sunny weather gives way to snowy and much cooler conditions by Saturday.

Thursday night: Clouds build as high pressure slides out of the region, but dry conditions hold on through early Friday morning.

Friday: Cloudy skies see us through early Friday, with rain soon to follow. Models are in good agreement that Friday afternoon brings a scattering of rain showers. Temperatures during this time in the 40s mean all rain is likely, but that changes after sunset.

Friday evening: As temperatures drop out of the 40s and into the 30s, snow is likely to mix in for some after 5 PM Friday. Areas along and north of Highway 20 are likely to see a few wet flakes mix in. Areas of far Northwest Illinois stand the best chance at seeing accumulations during this time.

Friday night: The mix of rain and snow that develops Friday evening looks to persist for areas close to Rockford. The Highway 20 corridor looks to be the dividing line of who sees snow and who sees rain during this time. South of that, the overnight hours Friday feature more rain than snow. This should limit any significant snowfall accumulations in that region.

Confidence in potentially heavier snow totals is higher across far northwest Illinois.

Saturday: Models depict with good agreement a snowy solution across far northwest Illinois. Outside of Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties, the picture becomes less clear. Depending on the exact track of the low pressure, more rain than snow is possible.

Big uncertainties remain, including the exact path of the low pressure and where snow totals could be highest. The next 24 hours should provide a much greater certainty in finer-scale details like timing or amounts.

Confidence is increasing in both snowfall and storm track, however confidence in snow totals remains low.

Bottom line: If you live in far Northwest Illinois, get snow shovels out of storage before Friday night. Closer to Rockford, continue to keep a close eye on the forecast as changes are likely over the next 36 hours.